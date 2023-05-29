MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [MCFT] gain 4.06% so far this year. What now?

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MCFT] loss -0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $26.92 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM that MasterCraft Named Exclusive Towboat Partner of Suntex Marinas To Deliver Luxury, Award-Winning Wave-Wake Performance to Boat Club Customers.

MasterCraft Boats Now Available at Five Suntex Marinas, Plans to expand to 13 Total U.S. Destinations in 2023.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. represents 17.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $474.60 million with the latest information. MCFT stock price has been found in the range of $26.8989 to $27.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 153.02K shares, MCFT reached a trading volume of 122085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [MCFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCFT shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

Trading performance analysis for MCFT stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [MCFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, MCFT shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [MCFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.11, while it was recorded at 27.47 for the last single week of trading, and 26.80 for the last 200 days.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [MCFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [MCFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +22.37. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Total Capital for MCFT is now 51.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [MCFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.37. Additionally, MCFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [MCFT] managed to generate an average of $33,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [MCFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. [MCFT]