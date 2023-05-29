Market cap of Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] reaches 279.20M – now what?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [NYSE: RBOT] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.26 during the day while it closed the day at $2.19. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Vicarious Surgical Announces Promotion of John Mazzola to Chief Operating Officer.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the promotion of John Mazzola to Chief Operating Officer.

John joined Vicarious Surgical in March of 2022 as SVP of Operations and has over 35 years of medical device industry experience. He has been involved with over 25 medical device product launches encompassing both Class II and Class III devices. Prior to joining the Vicarious Surgical team, he spent 13 years in senior executive roles and product development leadership positions, including serving as VP of Operations at Becton Dickinson Surgery overseeing a network of 10 manufacturing sites, a business planning and procurement organization, an advanced manufacturing engineering team, and the business’ environmental health and safety responsibilities.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. stock has also gained 5.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RBOT stock has declined by -22.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.22% and gained 8.42% year-on date.

The market cap for RBOT stock reached $279.20 million, with 126.13 million shares outstanding and 60.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 347.26K shares, RBOT reached a trading volume of 139868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBOT shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicarious Surgical Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, RBOT shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for RBOT is now -75.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.13. Additionally, RBOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] managed to generate an average of $24,211 per employee.Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

