Market cap of TransAlta Corporation [TAC] reaches 2.55B – now what?

TransAlta Corporation [NYSE: TAC] closed the trading session at $9.45 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.375, while the highest price level was $9.475. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that TransAlta Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid.

TransAlta Corporation (“TransAlta” or the “Company”) (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted the notice filed by the Company to implement a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) for a portion of its common shares (“Common Shares”).

Pursuant to the NCIB, TransAlta may repurchase up to a maximum of 14,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 7.29% of its public float of Common Shares, where the aggregate “public float” (as defined by the TSX) as at May 17, 2023, was 192,048,191 Common Shares. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through open market transactions on the TSX and any alternative Canadian trading platforms on which the Common Shares are traded, based on the prevailing market price. Any Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.35 percent and weekly performance of -2.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 317.72K shares, TAC reached to a volume of 133459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransAlta Corporation [TAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAC shares is $12.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransAlta Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

TAC stock trade performance evaluation

TransAlta Corporation [TAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, TAC shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for TransAlta Corporation [TAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

TransAlta Corporation [TAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransAlta Corporation [TAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.47 and a Gross Margin at +30.26. TransAlta Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for TAC is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransAlta Corporation [TAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.12. Additionally, TAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,508.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransAlta Corporation [TAC] managed to generate an average of $40,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.TransAlta Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TransAlta Corporation [TAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransAlta Corporation go to 12.23%.

TransAlta Corporation [TAC]: Insider Ownership positions