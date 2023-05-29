Market cap of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR] reaches 755.11M – now what?

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: THR] surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $23.43 during the day while it closed the day at $23.22. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Thermon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and EPS for Fiscal 2023.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 5.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, THR stock has declined by -12.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.82% and gained 15.64% year-on date.

The market cap for THR stock reached $755.11 million, with 33.49 million shares outstanding and 32.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 169.77K shares, THR reached a trading volume of 122671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THR shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for THR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for THR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

THR stock trade performance evaluation

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, THR shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.66, while it was recorded at 22.70 for the last single week of trading, and 20.88 for the last 200 days.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +39.87. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.23.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. [THR]: Insider Ownership positions