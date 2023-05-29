Market cap of The Andersons Inc. [ANDE] reaches 1.37B – now what?

The Andersons Inc. [NASDAQ: ANDE] jumped around 0.5 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.07 at the close of the session, up 1.23%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM that The Andersons to Present at BMO Global Farm to Market Conference.

– The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that it will present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

President and CEO Pat Bowe will speak at the conference at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The Andersons presentation will be webcast live at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/QEEMkB4c3bUJKwEbriRg7J. A recording will also be available for a short time at the same location.

The Andersons Inc. stock is now 17.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANDE Stock saw the intraday high of $41.212 and lowest of $40.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.48, which means current price is +22.82% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 266.57K shares, ANDE reached a trading volume of 129339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Andersons Inc. [ANDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANDE shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Andersons Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANDE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ANDE stock performed recently?

The Andersons Inc. [ANDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, ANDE shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for The Andersons Inc. [ANDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.59, while it was recorded at 40.89 for the last single week of trading, and 37.77 for the last 200 days.

The Andersons Inc. [ANDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Andersons Inc. [ANDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.18 and a Gross Margin at +3.87. The Andersons Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.69.

Return on Total Capital for ANDE is now 8.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Andersons Inc. [ANDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.24. Additionally, ANDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Andersons Inc. [ANDE] managed to generate an average of $52,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.78.The Andersons Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Andersons Inc. [ANDE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANDE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Andersons Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Andersons Inc. [ANDE]