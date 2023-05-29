Market cap of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] reaches 49.54M – now what?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SUNL] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.38 during the day while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sunlight Financial and Solar Insure Partner to Offer a 30-Year Monitoring and Warranty Service for Residential Solar Installations.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial,” “Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, and Solar Insure, a leading solar monitoring and warranty company for consumers and installers, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration will enable Sunlight’s installer partners to seamlessly offer homeowners Solar Insure’s 30-year monitoring and solar warranty service for residential solar installations.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Thoughtfully assessing risk has always been a strategic focus for Sunlight, as we have maintained the industry’s best credit performance through over $8 billion of funded solar loans,” said Matt Potere, CEO of Sunlight Financial. “Our new partnership with Solar Insure enables our installer partners to provide homeowners with a warranty, and peace of mind, for decades. Offering a warranty should help installers sell more solar, ensure homeowners receive a terrific long-term experience and improve loan performance. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Solar Insure to enhance the value proposition of residential solar.”.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 1.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SUNL stock has declined by -72.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.07% and lost -71.06% year-on date.

The market cap for SUNL stock reached $49.54 million, with 85.12 million shares outstanding and 64.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 615.07K shares, SUNL reached a trading volume of 123333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUNL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.39.

SUNL stock trade performance evaluation

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, SUNL shares dropped by -14.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3775, while it was recorded at 0.4171 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4021 for the last 200 days.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.06 and a Gross Margin at -30.18. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -320.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.43.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]: Insider Ownership positions