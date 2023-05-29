Market cap of Radware Ltd. [RDWR] reaches 836.41M – now what?

Radware Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDWR] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.49 during the day while it closed the day at $19.25. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Radware’s New Web DDoS Protection Blocks Tsunami-Size Web DDoS Attacks Without Interrupting Legitimate Traffic.

Delivers unmatched mitigation of randomized, high-volume attacks that evade standard protection.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Radware Ltd. stock has also gained 2.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RDWR stock has declined by -8.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.89% and lost -2.53% year-on date.

The market cap for RDWR stock reached $836.41 million, with 44.58 million shares outstanding and 36.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 149.24K shares, RDWR reached a trading volume of 120020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Radware Ltd. [RDWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDWR shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radware Ltd. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDWR in the course of the last twelve months was 65.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

RDWR stock trade performance evaluation

Radware Ltd. [RDWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, RDWR shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Radware Ltd. [RDWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.32, while it was recorded at 19.03 for the last single week of trading, and 20.99 for the last 200 days.

Radware Ltd. [RDWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Radware Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Radware Ltd. [RDWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radware Ltd. go to 16.30%.

Radware Ltd. [RDWR]: Insider Ownership positions