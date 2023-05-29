Market cap of Marcus & Millichap Inc. [MMI] reaches 1.11B – now what?

Marcus & Millichap Inc. [NYSE: MMI] gained 0.41% or 0.12 points to close at $29.06 with a heavy trading volume of 135123 shares. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:50 PM that Institutional Property Advisors Closes $61.6 Million Sale and Arranges Financing for Suburban Seattle Multifamily Asset.

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), announced the sale and financing of Artesia, a 192-unit apartment property in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Everett, Washington. The asset traded for $61.6 million, or $320,833 per unit.

“Located across the street from Silver Lake, Artesia is a fully renovated lakeside community providing residents with sweeping views and resort-style amenities, including an expansive outdoor deck that overlooks the lake and an indoor pool and sauna,” said Giovanni Napoli, IPA executive director. “The acquisition provides the new owner with a fully stabilized asset in the desirable submarket of Silver Lake with strong market fundamentals.” Napoli and IPA’s Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nicholas Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino represented the seller, RISE Properties Trust and procured the buyer, MG Properties. IPA Capital Markets team Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jake Vitta and Tyler Johnson arranged the acquisition financing.

It opened the trading session at $28.92, the shares rose to $29.3097 and dropped to $28.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMI points out that the company has recorded -22.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 186.41K shares, MMI reached to a volume of 135123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marcus & Millichap Inc. [MMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMI shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMI stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marcus & Millichap Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41.

Trading performance analysis for MMI stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc. [MMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, MMI shares dropped by -5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Marcus & Millichap Inc. [MMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.52, while it was recorded at 29.66 for the last single week of trading, and 34.59 for the last 200 days.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. [MMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marcus & Millichap Inc. [MMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +31.83. Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for MMI is now 17.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marcus & Millichap Inc. [MMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.51. Additionally, MMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marcus & Millichap Inc. [MMI] managed to generate an average of $117,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. [MMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marcus & Millichap Inc. go to 6.00%.

