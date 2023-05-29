Market cap of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] reaches 862.24M – now what?

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: LBAI] price surged by 1.21 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results.

For the first quarter of 2023, annualized return on average assets was 0.75%, annualized return on average common equity was 7.17% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 9.57%.

A sum of 136559 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 312.45K shares. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $13.43 and dropped to a low of $13.07 until finishing in the latest session at $13.42.

The one-year LBAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.26. The average equity rating for LBAI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBAI shares is $18.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBAI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBAI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.96.

LBAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, LBAI shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 13.41 for the last single week of trading, and 16.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.72. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.93.

Return on Total Capital for LBAI is now 9.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.45. Additionally, LBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] managed to generate an average of $110,325 per employee.

LBAI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. go to 9.00%.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] Insider Position Details