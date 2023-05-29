Market cap of KORE Group Holdings Inc. [KORE] reaches 123.19M – now what?

KORE Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KORE] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.55 at the close of the session, down -3.73%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that KORE Announces Retail Offering with Fixed Wireless Access.

High-bandwidth 5G connectivity is a plug-and-play solution for retail and restaurant applications.

KORE, the global pure-play Internet of Things (“IoT”) hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, has announced the launch of its new vertical offering in retail solutions. The retail industry is rapidly undergoing a digital transformation, and KORE has aligned its portfolio to offer high-bandwidth solutions to meet these needs.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. stock is now 23.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KORE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.6418 and lowest of $1.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.90, which means current price is +46.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 147.86K shares, KORE reached a trading volume of 132185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KORE Group Holdings Inc. [KORE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KORE shares is $5.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KORE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KORE Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KORE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KORE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has KORE stock performed recently?

KORE Group Holdings Inc. [KORE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, KORE shares gained by 31.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KORE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for KORE Group Holdings Inc. [KORE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2862, while it was recorded at 1.6480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9805 for the last 200 days.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. [KORE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KORE Group Holdings Inc. [KORE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.18 and a Gross Margin at +31.59. KORE Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.67.

KORE Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for KORE Group Holdings Inc. [KORE]