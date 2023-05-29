Market cap of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] reaches 1.88B – now what?

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [NYSE: IIPR] price surged by 0.85 percent to reach at $0.57. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM that Innovative Industrial Properties Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 2023 Net Income and AFFO Per Diluted Share Increased 8% and 10% Year-Over-Year, Respectively.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 137389 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 320.05K shares. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $67.69 and dropped to a low of $66.50 until finishing in the latest session at $67.46.

The one-year IIPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.41. The average equity rating for IIPR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIPR shares is $113.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

IIPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, IIPR shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.28, while it was recorded at 68.36 for the last single week of trading, and 91.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.07 and a Gross Margin at +74.01. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.56.

Return on Total Capital for IIPR is now 7.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.46. Additionally, IIPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] managed to generate an average of $8,081,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. [IIPR] Insider Position Details