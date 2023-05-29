Market cap of HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT] reaches 58.49M – now what?

HeartBeam Inc. [NASDAQ: BEAT] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.2808 during the day while it closed the day at $2.18. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:31 AM that HeartBeam Announces Automated Cardiac Detection Patent Granted for HeartBeam AIMIGo™ System.

Patent Underscores AI for Vectorcardiography (VECG) IP Leadership Effort.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D vector electrocardiogram (VECG) platform intended for patient use at home, today announced it has received a notice of allowance from The United States Patent and Trademark Office for a key patent relating to the initial AI capability in the form of an expert system for its HeartBeam AIMIGoTM System. The patent is entitled, “Hand Held Device for Automatic Cardiac Risk and Diagnostic Assessment.”.

HeartBeam Inc. stock has also loss -0.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEAT stock has declined by -37.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.51% and lost -55.33% year-on date.

The market cap for BEAT stock reached $58.49 million, with 8.22 million shares outstanding and 5.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.24K shares, BEAT reached a trading volume of 196949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAT shares is $6.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, BEAT shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BEAT is now -165.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -164.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT] managed to generate an average of -$864,133 per employee.HeartBeam Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

