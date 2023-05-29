Market cap of Gladstone Land Corporation [LAND] reaches 541.42M – now what?

Gladstone Land Corporation [NASDAQ: LAND] jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.39 at the close of the session, up 1.52%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Gladstone Land Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) (“Gladstone Land” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. A description of funds from operations (“FFO”), core FFO (“CFFO”), adjusted FFO (“AFFO”), and net asset value (“NAV”), all non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles in the United States) financial measures, appear at the end of this press release. All per-share references are to fully-diluted, weighted-average shares of the Company’s common stock, unless noted otherwise. For further detail, please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the “Form 10-Q”), which is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.GladstoneLand.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation stock is now -16.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAND Stock saw the intraday high of $15.42 and lowest of $15.101 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.85, which means current price is +2.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 216.06K shares, LAND reached a trading volume of 126813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gladstone Land Corporation [LAND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAND shares is $19.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gladstone Land Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

How has LAND stock performed recently?

Gladstone Land Corporation [LAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, LAND shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Gladstone Land Corporation [LAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.92, while it was recorded at 15.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.89 for the last 200 days.

Gladstone Land Corporation [LAND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gladstone Land Corporation [LAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.90. Gladstone Land Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.28.

Return on Total Capital for LAND is now 2.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gladstone Land Corporation [LAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.03. Additionally, LAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gladstone Land Corporation [LAND] managed to generate an average of $63,622 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Gladstone Land Corporation [LAND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gladstone Land Corporation go to -0.06%.

Insider trade positions for Gladstone Land Corporation [LAND]