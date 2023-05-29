Market cap of Enservco Corporation [ENSV] reaches 6.70M – now what?

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] loss -5.56% or -0.02 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 133858 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM that Enservco Corporation Reschedules 2023 1st Quarter Earnings Call to Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be accessible by dialing 888-506-0062 (973-528-0011 for international callers). A telephonic replay will be available through May 29, 2023, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Replay ID # 48443.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.37, the shares rose to $0.38 and dropped to $0.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENSV points out that the company has recorded -86.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 410.46K shares, ENSV reached to a volume of 133858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enservco Corporation [ENSV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for ENSV stock

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.56. With this latest performance, ENSV shares dropped by -18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4433, while it was recorded at 0.3835 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3256 for the last 200 days.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enservco Corporation [ENSV] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.07 and a Gross Margin at -13.55. Enservco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.12.

Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enservco Corporation [ENSV]