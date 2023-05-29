Market cap of CION Investment Corporation [CION] reaches 540.88M – now what?

CION Investment Corporation [NYSE: CION] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.95. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CION Investment Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total Investment Income Surges During Q1, Out-Earning the Base Distribution by 59%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CION Investment Corporation stock has also gained 0.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CION stock has declined by -7.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.63% and gained 2.05% year-on date.

The market cap for CION stock reached $540.88 million, with 55.11 million shares outstanding and 54.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 209.20K shares, CION reached a trading volume of 120945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CION Investment Corporation [CION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CION shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CION stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CION Investment Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

CION stock trade performance evaluation

CION Investment Corporation [CION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, CION shares gained by 6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for CION Investment Corporation [CION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.96 for the last 200 days.

CION Investment Corporation [CION]: Insider Ownership positions