Market cap of Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] reaches 72.39M – now what?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.66 at the close of the session, up 2.47%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Cardiff Oncology Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Business Update.

First Patient Dosed in ONSEMBLE Phase 2 Randomized Trial of Onvansertib in Patients with KRAS/NRAS-mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock is now 18.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRDF Stock saw the intraday high of $1.6801 and lowest of $1.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.41, which means current price is +21.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 194.25K shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 126113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 180.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

How has CRDF stock performed recently?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6328, while it was recorded at 1.6840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7195 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -10337.31 and a Gross Margin at +48.19. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10026.94.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -31.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.55. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,488,615 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]