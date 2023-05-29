Market cap of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] reaches 7.50M – now what?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADIL] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.278 during the day while it closed the day at $0.28. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Adial Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Conducted meetings with U.S. and select European regulatory agencies.

Received Notice of Exercise and upfront cash of $0.45 million from Advocate for the sale of Purnovate assets and business.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -14.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADIL stock has declined by -38.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.38% and gained 27.91% year-on date.

The market cap for ADIL stock reached $7.50 million, with 26.46 million shares outstanding and 23.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 689.50K shares, ADIL reached a trading volume of 141509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADIL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

ADIL stock trade performance evaluation

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.06. With this latest performance, ADIL shares dropped by -19.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3286, while it was recorded at 0.2932 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3591 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -375.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -188.44.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: Insider Ownership positions