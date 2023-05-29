Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA] moved up 1.59: Why It’s Important

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MGTA] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 1.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.64. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Magenta Therapeutics and Dianthus Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement.

Merger to create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing Dianthus’ portfolio of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics.

Combined company is expected to have approximately $180 million of cash or cash equivalents at close, including approximately $70 million from a concurrent private financing by Dianthus’ new and existing investors, which is expected to provide funding into mid-2026.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 126461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for MGTA stock reached $38.20 million, with 60.65 million shares outstanding and 59.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 494.96K shares, MGTA reached a trading volume of 126461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGTA shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGTA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

How has MGTA stock performed recently?

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, MGTA shares dropped by -18.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7348, while it was recorded at 0.6400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0073 for the last 200 days.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.43.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Insider trade positions for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA]