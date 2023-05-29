LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH] gain 25.04% so far this year. What now?

LGI Homes Inc. [NASDAQ: LGIH] gained 0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $115.79 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that LGI Homes Announces its Newest Community in the Nashville Market.

LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Autumnwood in Dickson, TN, a community of new, move-in ready homes with designer upgrades included.

LGI Homes Inc. represents 23.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.72 billion with the latest information. LGIH stock price has been found in the range of $112.71 to $116.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 194.91K shares, LGIH reached a trading volume of 141191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGIH shares is $98.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGIH stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LGI Homes Inc. is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGIH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for LGIH stock

LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, LGIH shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGIH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.14, while it was recorded at 116.14 for the last single week of trading, and 101.75 for the last 200 days.

LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. LGI Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Total Capital for LGIH is now 15.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.33. Additionally, LGIH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH] managed to generate an average of $343,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.

LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGIH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGI Homes Inc. go to 14.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LGI Homes Inc. [LGIH]