LendingTree Inc. [TREE] is -11.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LendingTree Inc. [NASDAQ: TREE] slipped around -0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.87 at the close of the session, down -0.84%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that LENDINGTREE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Strategic Expense Reductions Help Offset Continued Economic Headwinds.

LendingTree Inc. stock is now -11.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TREE Stock saw the intraday high of $19.41 and lowest of $18.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.12, which means current price is +17.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 277.69K shares, TREE reached a trading volume of 133511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LendingTree Inc. [TREE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TREE shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TREE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingTree Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TREE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has TREE stock performed recently?

LendingTree Inc. [TREE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, TREE shares dropped by -17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for LendingTree Inc. [TREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.37, while it was recorded at 19.69 for the last single week of trading, and 27.56 for the last 200 days.

LendingTree Inc. [TREE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingTree Inc. [TREE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.88 and a Gross Margin at +89.53. LendingTree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.08.

Return on Total Capital for TREE is now -2.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingTree Inc. [TREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 438.95. Additionally, TREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 433.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingTree Inc. [TREE] managed to generate an average of -$149,997 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.LendingTree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for LendingTree Inc. [TREE]