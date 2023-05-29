Kura Sushi USA Inc. [KRUS] Revenue clocked in at $163.20 million, up 67.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Kura Sushi USA Inc. [NASDAQ: KRUS] jumped around 4.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $80.03 at the close of the session, up 6.62%. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Kura Sushi USA Announces Closing of $68.3 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Kura Sushi intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, working capital, and other business purposes.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. stock is now 67.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KRUS Stock saw the intraday high of $81.66 and lowest of $74.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.60, which means current price is +110.77% above from all time high which was touched on 05/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 182.38K shares, KRUS reached a trading volume of 135309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kura Sushi USA Inc. [KRUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRUS shares is $80.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Sushi USA Inc. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

How has KRUS stock performed recently?

Kura Sushi USA Inc. [KRUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.18. With this latest performance, KRUS shares gained by 21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.10 for Kura Sushi USA Inc. [KRUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.17, while it was recorded at 74.20 for the last single week of trading, and 66.61 for the last 200 days.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. [KRUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kura Sushi USA Inc. [KRUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.53 and a Gross Margin at +15.26. Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.54.

Return on Total Capital for KRUS is now -0.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kura Sushi USA Inc. [KRUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.34. Additionally, KRUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kura Sushi USA Inc. [KRUS] managed to generate an average of -$364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Kura Sushi USA Inc. [KRUS]