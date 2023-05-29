Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO] Stock trading around $8.61 per share: What’s Next?

Kronos Worldwide Inc. [NYSE: KRO] gained 1.41% or 0.12 points to close at $8.61 with a heavy trading volume of 130781 shares. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting.

Kronos Worldwide also announced that at its 2023 annual stockholder meeting held today its stockholders had:.

It opened the trading session at $8.49, the shares rose to $8.67 and dropped to $8.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KRO points out that the company has recorded -13.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 265.03K shares, KRO reached to a volume of 130781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRO shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kronos Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for KRO stock

Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, KRO shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.83, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +20.26. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.41.

Return on Total Capital for KRO is now 10.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.64. Additionally, KRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO] managed to generate an average of $46,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kronos Worldwide Inc. go to -2.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kronos Worldwide Inc. [KRO]