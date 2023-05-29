Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP] Stock trading around $6.99 per share: What’s Next?

Korea Electric Power Corporation [NYSE: KEP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.58%.

Over the last 12 months, KEP stock dropped by -24.43%. The one-year Korea Electric Power Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.1. The average equity rating for KEP stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.96 billion, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 262.60K shares, KEP stock reached a trading volume of 124494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEP shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEP stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Korea Electric Power Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

KEP Stock Performance Analysis:

Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, KEP shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Korea Electric Power Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.82 and a Gross Margin at -41.34. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.34.

Return on Total Capital for KEP is now -20.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.73. Additionally, KEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Korea Electric Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

KEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Korea Electric Power Corporation go to 25.00%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation [KEP] Insider Position Details