Kinetik Holdings Inc. [KNTK] is -6.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kinetik Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNTK] closed the trading session at $30.90 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.58, while the highest price level was $31.095. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM that Kinetik Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

Generated first quarter net income of $4.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $187.5 million.

Kinetik is tracking at the higher-end of its 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 Guidance range of $800 million to $860 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.59 percent and weekly performance of -2.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 262.09K shares, KNTK reached to a volume of 133987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinetik Holdings Inc. [KNTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNTK shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinetik Holdings Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNTK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KNTK stock trade performance evaluation

Kinetik Holdings Inc. [KNTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, KNTK shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Kinetik Holdings Inc. [KNTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.69, while it was recorded at 31.19 for the last single week of trading, and 32.83 for the last 200 days.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. [KNTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinetik Holdings Inc. [KNTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +21.21. Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.07.

Return on Total Capital for KNTK is now 5.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.63. Additionally, KNTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 132.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinetik Holdings Inc. [KNTK] managed to generate an average of $245,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinetik Holdings Inc. [KNTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinetik Holdings Inc. go to 13.40%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. [KNTK]: Insider Ownership positions