Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY] is -29.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kearny Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: KRNY] price surged by 0.71 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2023.

A sum of 138227 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 297.36K shares. Kearny Financial Corp. shares reached a high of $7.14 and dropped to a low of $6.96 until finishing in the latest session at $7.14.

The one-year KRNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.45. The average equity rating for KRNY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRNY shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRNY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kearny Financial Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRNY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.31.

KRNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, KRNY shares dropped by -7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kearny Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.44. Kearny Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.12.

Return on Total Capital for KRNY is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.97. Additionally, KRNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY] managed to generate an average of $113,334 per employee.

KRNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kearny Financial Corp. go to 4.00%.

Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY] Insider Position Details