Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] Is Currently 4.55 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ: JUPW] gained 4.55% on the last trading session, reaching $0.37 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Jupiter Wellness, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First Quarter Revenues in 2023 Were $1,121,676 Compared to Revenues of $721,629 in First Quarter of 2022.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq:JUPW), a therapeutic company focused on hair metabolism and skin therapies, announced today its financial results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2023. The First Quarter 10-Q in its entirety is accessible at https:

Jupiter Wellness Inc. represents 25.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.40 million with the latest information. JUPW stock price has been found in the range of $0.35 to $0.368.

If compared to the average trading volume of 158.82K shares, JUPW reached a trading volume of 132981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupiter Wellness Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for JUPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for JUPW stock

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, JUPW shares dropped by -18.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4333, while it was recorded at 0.3879 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7110 for the last 200 days.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -185.42 and a Gross Margin at +15.02. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -245.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.48.

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]