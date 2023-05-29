JOANN Inc. [JOAN] fell -45.96% so far this year. What now?

JOANN Inc. [NASDAQ: JOAN] closed the trading session at $1.54 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.50, while the highest price level was $1.6108. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM that JOANN Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

The toll-free number to call for the live interactive teleconference is: 1 (844) 481-2750 and international dial in number is: 1 (412) 317-0666. Participants should ask to join the JOANN call.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.96 percent and weekly performance of -3.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 232.11K shares, JOAN reached to a volume of 130847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JOANN Inc. [JOAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOAN shares is $2.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOANN Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

JOAN stock trade performance evaluation

JOANN Inc. [JOAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, JOAN shares dropped by -5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for JOANN Inc. [JOAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7422, while it was recorded at 1.6120 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3239 for the last 200 days.

JOANN Inc. [JOAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JOANN Inc. [JOAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.12 and a Gross Margin at +43.30. JOANN Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.86.

JOANN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JOANN Inc. [JOAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOANN Inc. go to -7.30%.

JOANN Inc. [JOAN]: Insider Ownership positions