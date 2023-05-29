Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] Revenue clocked in at $6.40 million, up 136.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Iveda Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: IVDA] gained 1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $1.31 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Claro Enterprise Solutions Launches AI Video Analytics.

The solution will equip public spaces, including schools, with critical technology needed to help boost security by incorporating advanced intelligence into existing video infrastructures.

Claro Enterprise Solutions, the global integrator specializing in managing secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions, announces the launch of its AI Video Analytics product, powered by Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA), the global solution provider for AI video and sensor technologies, to offer an innovative and invaluable tool for enhancing vigilance in public spaces, including school campuses.

Iveda Solutions Inc. represents 15.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.70 million with the latest information. IVDA stock price has been found in the range of $1.24 to $1.3373.

If compared to the average trading volume of 258.17K shares, IVDA reached a trading volume of 127441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVDA shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iveda Solutions Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for IVDA stock

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.02. With this latest performance, IVDA shares gained by 16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2854, while it was recorded at 1.2840 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9994 for the last 200 days.

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.51 and a Gross Margin at +21.56. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.06.

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]