Invivyd Inc. [IVVD] fell -4.33% so far this year. What now?

Invivyd Inc. [NASDAQ: IVVD] price plunged by -2.38 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Invivyd Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

Completed dosing of the Phase 1 clinical trial of VYD222, a broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidate being developed to protect immunocompromised people from COVID-19.

Initial data readouts from Phase 1 VYD222 clinical trial planned for Q2 with additional clinical readouts from the VYD222 program anticipated in 2023.

A sum of 135058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 215.93K shares. Invivyd Inc. shares reached a high of $1.49 and dropped to a low of $1.3904 until finishing in the latest session at $1.43.

The one-year IVVD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.8. The average equity rating for IVVD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invivyd Inc. [IVVD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVVD shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVVD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invivyd Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

IVVD Stock Performance Analysis:

Invivyd Inc. [IVVD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.73. With this latest performance, IVVD shares gained by 26.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for Invivyd Inc. [IVVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2946, while it was recorded at 1.5350 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4213 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invivyd Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.11.

Invivyd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Invivyd Inc. [IVVD] Insider Position Details