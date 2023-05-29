Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI] Revenue clocked in at $320.10 million, down -34.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Intrepid Potash Inc. [NYSE: IPI] closed the trading session at $18.93 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.90, while the highest price level was $19.44. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Intrepid Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.43 percent and weekly performance of -3.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 194.58K shares, IPI reached to a volume of 136585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPI shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPI stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intrepid Potash Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

IPI stock trade performance evaluation

Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, IPI shares dropped by -25.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.78 for Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.22, while it was recorded at 19.53 for the last single week of trading, and 33.74 for the last 200 days.

Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.89 and a Gross Margin at +41.31. Intrepid Potash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.39.

Return on Total Capital for IPI is now 15.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.53. Additionally, IPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI] managed to generate an average of $152,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Intrepid Potash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Intrepid Potash Inc. [IPI]: Insider Ownership positions