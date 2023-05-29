Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] is -25.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.87%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM that IMTE Announces 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

As previously disclosed on a Form 6-K filed on November 3, 2022, on November 2, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”) received a notification letter (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listings Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) regarding a failure to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements. The Notification Letter informed the Company that the minimum closing bid price per share for its common stock was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). In accordance with its Listing Rules, the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until May 1, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

On May 2, 2023, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, while the Company has not regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, Nasdaq has determined that the Company is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until October 30, 2023, (the “Second Compliance Period”) to regain compliance. Nasdaq’s determination was based on (i) the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and (ii) the Company’s written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the Second Compliance Period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

Over the last 12 months, IMTE stock dropped by -92.94%.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.20 million, with 18.90 million shares outstanding and 17.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 156.97K shares, IMTE stock reached a trading volume of 124272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, IMTE shares gained by 53.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4562, while it was recorded at 0.5485 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7306 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Integrated Media Technology Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2291.35 and a Gross Margin at -562.19. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2394.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

