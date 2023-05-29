Inogen Inc. [INGN] Is Currently 2.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Inogen Inc. [NASDAQ: INGN] gained 2.59% or 0.28 points to close at $11.11 with a heavy trading volume of 141853 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM that Inogen to Present at 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference.

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $10.80, the shares rose to $11.17 and dropped to $10.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INGN points out that the company has recorded -52.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 267.98K shares, INGN reached to a volume of 141853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inogen Inc. [INGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INGN shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inogen Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for INGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74.

Trading performance analysis for INGN stock

Inogen Inc. [INGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, INGN shares dropped by -15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Inogen Inc. [INGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.34, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.12 for the last 200 days.

Inogen Inc. [INGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Inogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inogen Inc. [INGN]