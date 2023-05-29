IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC] is -6.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IGC Pharma Inc. [AMEX: IGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.41%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that IGC Pharma to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII.

Presentation on Tuesday, June 6 at 3:00 PM PT.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2023) – IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

Over the last 12 months, IGC stock dropped by -31.09%.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.52 million, with 53.06 million shares outstanding and 43.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 103.70K shares, IGC stock reached a trading volume of 130486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IGC Pharma Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, IGC shares dropped by -11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.93 for IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3361, while it was recorded at 0.3124 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4058 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3886.15 and a Gross Margin at -109.07. IGC Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3782.37.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -53.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.04. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IGC Pharma Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$288,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.IGC Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

