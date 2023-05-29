I-Mab [IMAB] fell -25.60% so far this year. What now?

I-Mab [NASDAQ: IMAB] price surged by 4.01 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:01 PM that I-Mab Announces Encouraging Phase 1b/2 Study Results of Patients with Advanced NSCLC Receiving Uliledlimab and Toripalimab Combination Therapy at ASCO 2023.

– Uliledlimab is a differentiated monoclonal antibody designed to target CD73 and promote stronger activation of patients’ immune system against cancer cells.

– In newly diagnosed patients who were not eligible for or declined chemotherapy treatment, 63% of the patients with CD73High and PD-L1 TPS≥1% responded to the combination therapy while the response rate was 31% in all patients regardless of CD73 or PD-L1 expression.

A sum of 133898 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 359.31K shares. I-Mab shares reached a high of $3.12 and dropped to a low of $2.96 until finishing in the latest session at $3.11.

The one-year IMAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.99. The average equity rating for IMAB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on I-Mab [IMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAB shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for I-Mab is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08.

IMAB Stock Performance Analysis:

I-Mab [IMAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, IMAB shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for I-Mab [IMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into I-Mab Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.84.

I-Mab’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

IMAB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for I-Mab go to 26.00%.

