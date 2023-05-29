Heska Corporation [HSKA] Stock trading around $115.55 per share: What’s Next?

Heska Corporation [NASDAQ: HSKA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.82%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Heska Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; “Heska” or “Company”), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, HSKA stock rose by 23.06%. The one-year Heska Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.12. The average equity rating for HSKA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.26 billion, with 10.39 million shares outstanding and 10.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 272.03K shares, HSKA stock reached a trading volume of 134703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Heska Corporation [HSKA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSKA shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSKA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heska Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.45.

HSKA Stock Performance Analysis:

Heska Corporation [HSKA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, HSKA shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.24 for Heska Corporation [HSKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.47, while it was recorded at 115.99 for the last single week of trading, and 85.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heska Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heska Corporation [HSKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.62 and a Gross Margin at +43.20. Heska Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.73.

Return on Total Capital for HSKA is now -3.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heska Corporation [HSKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.51. Additionally, HSKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heska Corporation [HSKA] managed to generate an average of -$24,615 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Heska Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

HSKA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSKA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heska Corporation go to 25.00%.

Heska Corporation [HSKA] Insider Position Details