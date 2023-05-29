Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO] Stock trading around $51.44 per share: What’s Next?

Helios Technologies Inc. [NYSE: HLIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.87%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Helios Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today announced that Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer and/or Tricia Fulton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Tania Almond Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication will participate in two upcoming investor conferences including the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference and the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference. Both conferences are being held in Boston, Massachusetts.

Over the last 12 months, HLIO stock dropped by -21.15%. The one-year Helios Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.34. The average equity rating for HLIO stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.64 billion, with 32.60 million shares outstanding and 32.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 121.27K shares, HLIO stock reached a trading volume of 123151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIO shares is $72.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helios Technologies Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLIO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HLIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, HLIO shares dropped by -14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.82 for Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.63, while it was recorded at 51.66 for the last single week of trading, and 58.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helios Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.51 and a Gross Margin at +30.54. Helios Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.11.

Return on Total Capital for HLIO is now 11.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.47. Additionally, HLIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO] managed to generate an average of $41,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Helios Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

HLIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helios Technologies Inc. go to 4.00%.

