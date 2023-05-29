Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] Stock trading around $1.06 per share: What’s Next?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HSCS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.84%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that HeartSciences Named as a Top 10 Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Solutions Provider 2023 by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Healthcare Tech Outlook’s Top AI companies,” said Andrew Simpson, CEO. “We believe the evidence is now indisputable that applying artificial intelligence to the ECG will allow it to detect a much wider range of heart disease which offers the meaningful prospect of early detection and screening. Last week we announced the completion of patient enrollment for our FDA pivotal study and look forward to making an FDA submission later in the year, assuming positive results. Today, despite its limitations in detecting most forms of heart disease, millions of ECGs are performed every week. Our ultimate objective is to become a fixture in frontline healthcare to help physicians make better and earlier referral decisions for at risk patients.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.71. The average equity rating for HSCS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.30 million, with 8.24 million shares outstanding and 5.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 93.86K shares, HSCS stock reached a trading volume of 169928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1322.29.

HSCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.84. With this latest performance, HSCS shares gained by 17.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9786, while it was recorded at 1.0123 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3979 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heart Test Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -32765.60 and a Gross Margin at -139.73. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33592.57.

Additionally, HSCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5,760.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 294.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] managed to generate an average of -$402,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] Insider Position Details