Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] Stock trading around $2.18 per share: What’s Next?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [NYSE: SUPV] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 1.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.18. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM that Grupo Supervielle Reports 1Q23 Results.

Delivered profitability with ROE at 2% in real terms; Tier 1 Capital Ratio at 14.7%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV), (“Supervielle” or the “Company”) a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, today reported results for the three-months period ended March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 134763 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grupo Supervielle S.A. stands at 4.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.05%.

The market cap for SUPV stock reached $358.70 million, with 88.58 million shares outstanding and 46.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 357.71K shares, SUPV reached a trading volume of 134763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUPV shares is $1.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUPV stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Supervielle S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUPV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

How has SUPV stock performed recently?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, SUPV shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUPV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.37. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.45.

Return on Total Capital for SUPV is now 12.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.67. Additionally, SUPV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] managed to generate an average of -$1,317,037 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]