GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA] Is Currently 1.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [NASDAQ: GRNA] gained 1.63% or 0.0 points to close at $0.20 with a heavy trading volume of 313997 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that GreenLight Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

Image: GreenLight Biosciences.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.2193, the shares rose to $0.2193 and dropped to $0.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRNA points out that the company has recorded -84.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 409.43K shares, GRNA reached to a volume of 313997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRNA shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for GRNA stock

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, GRNA shares dropped by -35.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.34 for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3413, while it was recorded at 0.1871 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2961 for the last 200 days.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2558.83 and a Gross Margin at -113.85. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2616.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.34.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at GreenLight Biosciences Holdings [GRNA]