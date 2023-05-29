FTI Consulting Inc. [FCN] Revenue clocked in at $3.11 billion, up 18.77% YTD: What’s Next?

FTI Consulting Inc. [NYSE: FCN] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $188.61 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM that FTI Consulting Survey: Stakeholder Expectations of CEOs Change Post-Pandemic.

CEOs Expected to Prioritize Financial Performance, Employee Well-Being and Targeted Engagement on Social Issues.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FTI Consulting Inc. represents 33.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.34 billion with the latest information. FCN stock price has been found in the range of $185.59 to $188.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 252.10K shares, FCN reached a trading volume of 130166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FTI Consulting Inc. [FCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCN shares is $219.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTI Consulting Inc. is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCN in the course of the last twelve months was 79.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for FCN stock

FTI Consulting Inc. [FCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, FCN shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.79 for FTI Consulting Inc. [FCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.95, while it was recorded at 185.56 for the last single week of trading, and 172.24 for the last 200 days.

FTI Consulting Inc. [FCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTI Consulting Inc. [FCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.31 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. FTI Consulting Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for FCN is now 14.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTI Consulting Inc. [FCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.82. Additionally, FCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTI Consulting Inc. [FCN] managed to generate an average of $30,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.FTI Consulting Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

FTI Consulting Inc. [FCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI Consulting Inc. go to 7.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FTI Consulting Inc. [FCN]