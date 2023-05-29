FirstCash Holdings Inc. [FCFS] gain 11.61% so far this year. What now?

FirstCash Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: FCFS] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $97.12 during the day while it closed the day at $97.00. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that FirstCash Reports Record First Quarter Earnings Results; Pawn Fee Revenues Increase 15% Coupled with Growth in AFF Originations; Stock Repurchases Total 782,000 Shares and $0.33 Quarterly Cash Dividend Declared.

Mr. Rick Wessel, chief executive officer, stated, “We are pleased to report outstanding operating results, highlighted by double-digit consolidated revenue growth over last year and record first quarter earnings per share. FirstCash’s core pawn operations in the U.S. and Latin America posted combined first quarter pawn fee growth of 15% with double-digit earnings growth over last year in both segments.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FirstCash Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -4.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FCFS stock has inclined by 9.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.13% and gained 11.61% year-on date.

The market cap for FCFS stock reached $4.40 billion, with 46.30 million shares outstanding and 37.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 180.32K shares, FCFS reached a trading volume of 137950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FirstCash Holdings Inc. [FCFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCFS shares is $112.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstCash Holdings Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCFS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

FCFS stock trade performance evaluation

FirstCash Holdings Inc. [FCFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, FCFS shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for FirstCash Holdings Inc. [FCFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.74, while it was recorded at 98.17 for the last single week of trading, and 89.29 for the last 200 days.

FirstCash Holdings Inc. [FCFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstCash Holdings Inc. [FCFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.40 and a Gross Margin at +46.88. FirstCash Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for FCFS is now 8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstCash Holdings Inc. [FCFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.88. Additionally, FCFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FirstCash Holdings Inc. [FCFS] managed to generate an average of $14,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.FirstCash Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FirstCash Holdings Inc. [FCFS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstCash Holdings Inc. go to 11.10%.

FirstCash Holdings Inc. [FCFS]: Insider Ownership positions