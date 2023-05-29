ExlService Holdings Inc. [EXLS] Stock trading around $152.10 per share: What’s Next?

ExlService Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXLS] gained 0.73% or 1.1 points to close at $152.10 with a heavy trading volume of 131900 shares. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM that EXL to Participate in TD Cowen 2023 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 47,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

It opened the trading session at $151.08, the shares rose to $153.93 and dropped to $150.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXLS points out that the company has recorded -18.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 226.94K shares, EXLS reached to a volume of 131900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ExlService Holdings Inc. [EXLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXLS shares is $188.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ExlService Holdings Inc. is set at 4.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXLS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for EXLS stock

ExlService Holdings Inc. [EXLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, EXLS shares dropped by -10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for ExlService Holdings Inc. [EXLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.06, while it was recorded at 153.90 for the last single week of trading, and 168.05 for the last 200 days.

ExlService Holdings Inc. [EXLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ExlService Holdings Inc. [EXLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.71 and a Gross Margin at +32.62. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for EXLS is now 18.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ExlService Holdings Inc. [EXLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.37. Additionally, EXLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ExlService Holdings Inc. [EXLS] managed to generate an average of $3,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.ExlService Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ExlService Holdings Inc. [EXLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ExlService Holdings Inc. go to 14.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ExlService Holdings Inc. [EXLS]