Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE] Is Currently 1.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Erie Indemnity Company [NASDAQ: ERIE] gained 1.17% or 2.53 points to close at $219.00 with a heavy trading volume of 120422 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 1:07 PM that As Summer Road Trip Season Starts, Erie Insurance Offers Tips from Psychologist on How to Speak up if Someone is Texting While Driving.

National Survey Finds Passengers Who Speak Up Can Make a Huge Difference.

A national survey commissioned by Erie Insurance shows that passengers can dramatically help reduce texting while driving by asking the driver to stop. Almost half of drivers who were asked or told to stop texting (43%) said they stopped doing it at once and never did it again. And yet, 10% of passengers don’t speak up when a driver starts texting. Why? The majority say it’s because they wouldn’t want to offend the driver or feel it would be uncomfortable to say something.

It opened the trading session at $216.47, the shares rose to $220.29 and dropped to $216.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ERIE points out that the company has recorded -19.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 85.34K shares, ERIE reached to a volume of 120422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Erie Indemnity Company is set at 6.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIE in the course of the last twelve months was 103.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ERIE stock

Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, ERIE shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.43, while it was recorded at 219.99 for the last single week of trading, and 239.23 for the last 200 days.

Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.35 and a Gross Margin at +12.76. Erie Indemnity Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.57.

Return on Total Capital for ERIE is now 24.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE] managed to generate an average of $49,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Erie Indemnity Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Erie Indemnity Company go to 10.00%.

