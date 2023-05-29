EnPro Industries Inc. [NPO] Is Currently 1.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EnPro Industries Inc. [NYSE: NPO] surged by $1.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $105.41 during the day while it closed the day at $104.73. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Enpro to Present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, http://www.enproindustries.com.

EnPro Industries Inc. stock has also gained 5.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NPO stock has declined by -6.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.66% and lost -3.64% year-on date.

The market cap for NPO stock reached $2.15 billion, with 20.80 million shares outstanding and 20.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 113.92K shares, NPO reached a trading volume of 125728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EnPro Industries Inc. [NPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPO shares is $132.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnPro Industries Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.08.

NPO stock trade performance evaluation

EnPro Industries Inc. [NPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, NPO shares gained by 9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for EnPro Industries Inc. [NPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.99, while it was recorded at 101.54 for the last single week of trading, and 103.86 for the last 200 days.

EnPro Industries Inc. [NPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnPro Industries Inc. [NPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.60 and a Gross Margin at +38.51. EnPro Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.61.

Return on Total Capital for NPO is now 5.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EnPro Industries Inc. [NPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.07. Additionally, NPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EnPro Industries Inc. [NPO] managed to generate an average of $1,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.EnPro Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EnPro Industries Inc. [NPO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EnPro Industries Inc. go to 5.10%.

EnPro Industries Inc. [NPO]: Insider Ownership positions