EnerSys [ENS] Stock trading around $98.44 per share: What’s Next?

EnerSys [NYSE: ENS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.73%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM that EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend.

For more information, contact Lisa M. Hartman, Vice President, Investor Relations Tel: 610-236-4040 or by emailing investorrelations@enersys.com; Website: www.enersys.com.

Over the last 12 months, ENS stock rose by 51.52%. The one-year EnerSys stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.31. The average equity rating for ENS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.93 billion, with 40.87 million shares outstanding and 40.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 189.62K shares, ENS stock reached a trading volume of 430244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EnerSys [ENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENS shares is $99.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnerSys is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ENS Stock Performance Analysis:

EnerSys [ENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.73. With this latest performance, ENS shares gained by 19.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.64 for EnerSys [ENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.71, while it was recorded at 90.25 for the last single week of trading, and 76.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EnerSys Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnerSys [ENS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. EnerSys’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78.

EnerSys’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

ENS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EnerSys go to 14.00%.

EnerSys [ENS] Insider Position Details