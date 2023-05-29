Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] fell -46.50% so far this year. What now?

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTA] closed the trading session at $24.89 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.405, while the highest price level was $25.025. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two investor conferences being webcast in May:.

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference: Fireside Chat at 9:30 a.m. ET on May 16, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.50 percent and weekly performance of -6.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 198.08K shares, ENTA reached to a volume of 129061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTA shares is $47.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.99.

ENTA stock trade performance evaluation

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, ENTA shares dropped by -26.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.05 for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.49, while it was recorded at 25.91 for the last single week of trading, and 46.54 for the last 200 days.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.74 and a Gross Margin at +96.55. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.31.

Return on Total Capital for ENTA is now -32.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.30. Additionally, ENTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] managed to generate an average of -$760,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA]: Insider Ownership positions