Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] Is Currently 3.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [NYSE: EARN] closed the trading session at $6.99 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.77, while the highest price level was $7.03. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.90 percent and weekly performance of -2.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 84.22K shares, EARN reached to a volume of 138667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EARN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EARN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EARN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

EARN stock trade performance evaluation

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, EARN shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EARN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 6.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.01 and a Gross Margin at +82.97. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.62.

Return on Total Capital for EARN is now -1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 749.46. Additionally, EARN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] managed to generate an average of -$177,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EARN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT go to -5.82%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [EARN]: Insider Ownership positions