Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] moved down -0.86: Why It’s Important

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EIGR] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.19 during the day while it closed the day at $1.15. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Phase 3 HDV D-LIVR (lonafarnib/ritonavir) Study: Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA in Q2.

Phase 3 HDV LIMT-2 (peginterferon lambda) Study: Complete Randomization in Q2.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -7.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EIGR stock has declined by -37.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.02% and lost -2.54% year-on date.

The market cap for EIGR stock reached $51.40 million, with 44.15 million shares outstanding and 41.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 343.99K shares, EIGR reached a trading volume of 133272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIGR shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

EIGR stock trade performance evaluation

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, EIGR shares gained by 16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0615, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3903 for the last 200 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -687.78 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -717.71.

Return on Total Capital for EIGR is now -92.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.68. Additionally, EIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] managed to generate an average of -$1,728,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]: Insider Ownership positions