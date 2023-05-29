Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX] Stock trading around $10.03 per share: What’s Next?

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: EWTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.38%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Edgewise Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

– Advancing Phase 2 trials of EDG-5506 in Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD, CANYON) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD, LYNX) –.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– Advancing exercise challenge study of EDG-5506 in Limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2I, BMD and McArdle Disease (LGMD2I/R9, BMD, McArdle, DUNE) –.

Over the last 12 months, EWTX stock rose by 76.90%. The one-year Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.14. The average equity rating for EWTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $613.23 million, with 63.27 million shares outstanding and 62.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 178.91K shares, EWTX stock reached a trading volume of 121941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EWTX shares is $23.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EWTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36.

EWTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.38. With this latest performance, EWTX shares gained by 21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EWTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.93, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for EWTX is now -22.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, EWTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,146,441 per employee.Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.20 and a Current Ratio set at 26.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX] Insider Position Details