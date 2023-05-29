Datasea Inc. [DTSS] Revenue clocked in at $4.20 million, down -32.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ: DTSS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.17%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Datasea Announces New 5G Messaging Recharge Service Agreement.

Over the last 12 months, DTSS stock dropped by -28.37%. The one-year Datasea Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.67. The average equity rating for DTSS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.10 million, with 24.32 million shares outstanding and 9.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.96K shares, DTSS stock reached a trading volume of 133558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datasea Inc. [DTSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTSS shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21.

DTSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.17. With this latest performance, DTSS shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1363, while it was recorded at 1.0640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3298 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datasea Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datasea Inc. [DTSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.37 and a Gross Margin at +2.21. Datasea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.18.

Return on Total Capital for DTSS is now -288.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -470.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -170.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.28. Additionally, DTSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] managed to generate an average of -$53,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.47.Datasea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] Insider Position Details